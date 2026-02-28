Goalscorer Kastriot Imeri (left) and assist man Valmir Matoshi celebrate Thun's 1:0 win against Luzern Keystone

Thun take another step towards the championship title thanks to a 2:1 win against Luzern. Kastriot Imeri and Elmin Rastoder let the Bernese Oberlanders celebrate.

Who is going to stop this FC Thun, some may have asked themselves in recent weeks. Postponements such as in Winterthur have slowed Thun down, at least in the short term. But on the pitch, nobody seems to be able to hold a candle to Mauro Lustrinelli's team at the moment. Some observers thought that FC Luzern, who suddenly seem to be on the rise after three wins in a row, might be the closest.

In this respect, it was an eagerly awaited duel between the two teams with the strongest form. And in the end, it was Thun who came out on top. Thanks to cold-bloodedness and Lucerne's carelessness. Kastriot Imeri converted a pass from Valmir Matoshi in the 24th minute. And just five minutes later, Elmin Rastoder latched onto a disastrous backpass in the Lucerne defense and gave Pascal Loretz in the Lucerne goal no chance to defend.

Lucerne did not give up and managed to equalize through Oscar Kabwit shortly before the break. No player in the Super League has scored more goals this year than the Congolese (6 goals, 3 assists). But their strength in form was not enough to stop Thun on their historic mission.