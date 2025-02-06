Brazilian ball virtuoso Marcelo retires from the football stage at the age of 36 Keystone

Marcelo, the former Real Madrid defender, has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 36.

The 36-year-old Brazilian played for the madridistas from 2007 to 2022 and won 25 titles with them. Among other things, the left-back won the Champions League five times with the Spanish record champions. Marcelo made 58 appearances for the Brazilian national team and took part in two World Cups.

"My journey as a player ends here. But I still have so much to give to football. Thank you for everything", Marcelo explained in a video on Instagram. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez paid tribute to his long-serving player as "one of the greatest left-backs in the history of Real Madrid and world football".

Marcelo last played for Fluminense in his home country. He won the Copa Libertadores, the equivalent of the European Champions League, with the club from Rio de Janeiro in 2023.