There was another explosion in Cologne. dpa

There has been another explosion in Cologne - in a residential building. The emergency services are treating two people with minor injuries. Is this incident part of a series?

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you An explosion set fire to a café in an apartment building in Cologne.

There were no injuries from the explosion itself.

Two residents were treated for suspected smoke inhalation but were able to return home after treatment.

It is still unclear whether the explosion is connected to a series of explosions attributed to gang crime. Show more

After an explosion, a café on the first floor of an apartment building in Cologne was completely burnt out. Residents in the Pesch district reported a loud bang shortly before three o'clock that night, according to the police.

Shortly afterwards, the café was engulfed in flames and windows were shattered. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire, but the premises were already badly damaged.

No one was injured by the explosion itself

According to the police, two residents of the multi-storey apartment building were slightly injured and treated on site for suspected smoke inhalation. They were subsequently released by the emergency services. No one was injured by the explosion itself.

The building was evacuated during the extinguishing work, after which the residents were able to return to their apartments.

There had been a series of explosions in Cologne in the recent past. The background to these acts is said to be disputes between gangs. According to the police spokesman, it is not yet clear whether the latest explosion is connected to the series.

dpa