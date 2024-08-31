Basel's Bradley Fink and Sion captain Joël Schmied in a duel Keystone

FC Sion put a stop to FC Basel's winning streak. The promoted side from Valais drew 1-1 in front of a home crowd.

The scoreline in Sion reflected the action on the pitch. The visitors took the lead in the 5th minute through the in-form Albian Ajeti. The attacker was once again in the right place after a failed clearance attempt and scored his fourth league goal. If the Cup is included, Ajeti has even scored six goals in the last four games. All the more bitter for FCB that, according to information from "Blue", the goalscorer complained of dizziness at the break and therefore had to be substituted.

At this point, the Valais team had already equalized the game. After a long clearance from goalkeeper Timothy Fayulu, Ilyas Chouaref took the ball, danced past his opponent and scored dryly into the corner of the goal. The 23-year-old Frenchman thus ended Marwin Hitz's unbeaten streak, having kept a clean sheet in the last three league games.

After that, the two teams neutralized each other and hardly allowed any more scoring chances. Even the substitutions of Kevin Carlos, who was making his FCB debut, and Xherdan Shaqiri failed to generate any momentum in attack. Bitter news for Basel: In the final phase, they lost two players, captain Dominik Schmid and Leon Avdullahu. Schmid suffered an injury and was substituted, while Avdullahu was shown a second yellow card and sent off.

Sion - Basel 1:1 (1:1)

13'200 spectators. - SR Horisberger. - Goals: 5. Ajeti 0:1. 26. Chouaref (Fayulu) 1:1.

Sion: Fayulu; Lavanchy, Sow, Schmied, Hefti; Bua, Baltazar Costa, Kabacalman; Bouchlarhem (67. Souza), Djokic (74. Sorgic), Chouaref (75. Berdayes).

Basel: Hitz; Barisic, Adjetey, van Breemen; Kade (71. Kololli), Avdullahu, Leroy, Schmid (75. Frei); Fink (62. Kevin Carlos), Ajeti (46. Soticek), Traoré (71. Shaqiri).

Remarks: 89th yellow-red card against Avdullahu. Cautions: 44 Hefti, 45 Avdullahu, 81 Kevin Carlos, 87 Sorgic.

