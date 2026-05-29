Christian Fassnacht is looking forward to his second World Cup appearance Keystone

Christian Fassnacht is by no means a regular in the national team. Nevertheless, he is now facing his third major tournament. That's why the YB attacker is so valuable to the team.

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Fassnacht was injured just a month ago, his Achilles tendon was torn. At that point, nothing was at stake for YB, the European Cup places were out of reach. In the initial assessment, the medical team advised the 32-year-old not to play any more part in the season and to take his time to recover. But that didn't suit Fassnacht. He fought his way back, scoring three goals in the last three rounds to become the Super League's top scorer.

"That's just the way I am, I never give up," says Fassnacht. As he looks back on the last few weeks, he sits in a pavilion not far from the training ground in St. Gallen. Looking straight ahead, he sees reporters, laptops, cameras and, in the background, a clay tennis court that is already busy in the morning. It wasn't clear for a long time that he would be here instead of lying on a beach somewhere.

After all, the topic of the national team seemed almost over for him. He had not been called up for two and a half years before he received a call from coach Murat Yakin last November. However, Fassnacht was then absent again for the test matches in the spring. He already knew him and wanted to try something else, explained the national team coach at the time. Whether Fassnacht would make it to the World Cup therefore remained open for a long time. However, he deliberately did not book any vacations.

Working his way up from amateur football

Fassnacht's ability to fight his way back despite obstacles is what sets him apart. Without this ability, he would never have become a professional footballer. When he was in the U16s at FC Zurich, the then teenager was told that he would not be able to continue. He was too small and not yet physically developed enough, those in charge said.

Fassnacht initially ended up in the 2nd interregional league, the fifth highest league in Switzerland. He played at amateur level for four years and tried to recommend himself for higher tasks at FC Thalwil. He then gradually worked his way up: within three years, he moved to Tuggen, Winterthur, Thun and finally YB. He made his debut for the national team in November 2018.

The next setback followed three years later: Fassnacht suffered a fractured skull in a collision, was out of action for months and had to learn to live with a constant ringing in his ears. It was a difficult time, during which Fassnacht realized "how quickly you could slip into depression". He is all the more grateful today that it didn't come to that and that he was able to fight his way back once again.

The former amateur footballer is now facing his third major tournament after taking part in the 2021 European Championship and the 2022 World Cup. "When I hear that, it makes me extremely proud," says Fassnacht. "It's a path I would never have dreamed of."

Experience as a golden joker

At the same time, Fassnacht is aware that he is unlikely to play a leading role at the World Cup. "I know that I also have a role off the pitch," says the attacker. At a long tournament like this one, it can quickly happen that displeasure spreads among supplementary players. With Fassnacht, the coach has less to worry about. "Of course I have my ambitions and goals, but I don't make a fuss if I don't make the cut," explains Fassnacht.

And if he is needed, Fassnacht can be a golden joker, as he proved in the legendary European Championship round of 16 against France in 2021. He came on as a substitute when the score was 1:3 and shone with the conversions that made it 2:3 and 3:3. It was probably his biggest game in the national team, says Fassnacht. "Despite being behind, I came onto the pitch with a smile on my face because I was happy to still be playing and simply wanted to help the team." His positive nature certainly helped to achieve the big sensation back then.

Fassnacht would like to pass on his experience one day. He can imagine working in the youth sector after his professional career. After all, he himself is the best example of what the right attitude can achieve.