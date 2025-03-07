  1. Residential Customers
Challenge League FC Aarau with ninth win in a row

SDA

7.3.2025 - 22:14

Coach Brunello Iacopetta remains on the road to success with Aarau
Keystone

Aarau will continue to lead the Challenge League after the 25th round. The leaders won their Friday match against Neuchâtel Xamax 2:0.

Keystone-SDA

07.03.2025, 22:14

07.03.2025, 22:35

The match winner at the Brügglifeld was Serge Müller. The central defender scored both goals - the 1:0 from a Valon Fazliu corner in the 21st minute and the 2:0 from the penalty spot in the 84th minute. Goalkeeper Marvin Hübel kept a clean sheet for the ninth time this season and has now gone 440 minutes without conceding a goal. This extended FCA's record run to nine wins.

Müller benefited from a mistake by Xamax keeper Edin Omeragic with his supposedly harmless header to take the lead. The only downer from Aarau's point of view was that top scorer Fazliu had to be substituted with an injury before the break.

Eight points behind Aarau, Etoile Carouge kept in touch with FC Thun in the barrage place with a 3-0 win against Stade Nyonnais. In the third game of the evening, a converted penalty from Vaduz's Fabrizio Cavegn prevented Schaffhausen's second win of the year. The game ended 1-1, leaving Schaffhausen in last place.

