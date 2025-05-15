Lamine Yamal played a big part in FC Barcelona's championship win Keystone

FC Barcelona secured their 28th league title ahead of schedule on Thursday evening at city rivals Espanyol. Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez scored to secure a 2-0 victory.

Keystone-SDA SDA

With two rounds to go, Barcelona can no longer be caught by their closest rivals Real Madrid and celebrate a deserved success in the traditional duel with their rivals from Madrid. The last time the Spanish championship did not go to Barça, Real or Atlético was in 2004. Valencia's last triumph was followed by 12 titles for Barcelona, 7 for Real Madrid and 2 for Atlético Madrid.

This season, Barcelona marched to the title in particularly impressive fashion, which is of special significance after some financially difficult years. Under new coach Hansi Flick, the Catalans not only played successfully, but were also spectacular in terms of play - first and foremost with the two wingers Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, who scored a magnificent goal against Espanyol in the 53rd minute to make it 1-0. Fermin Lopez made it all clear in stoppage time.

Until the semi-final exit in the Champions League against Inter Milan, Hansi Flick could dream of a second treble after the one with Bayern Munich in 2020. But the double is also an impressive calling card, all the more so as arch-rivals and record champions Real Madrid (36 titles) were put in their place four times this season, twice in the championship and once each in the Super Cup and Cup final. The newly crowned champions scored 16 goals in the four Clasicos.