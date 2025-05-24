FCB captain Xherdan Shaqiri lifts the championship trophy in St. Jakob-Park. Keystone

After the spontaneous celebration on May 11, FC Basel was officially crowned Swiss football champions after a clear victory against FC Lucerne in the sold-out St. Jakob-Park on Saturday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In a sold-out stadium, including tennis star and FCB fan Roger Federer, the champion team received the trophy to frenetic cheers. After the ceremonial kick-off, the team will be driven in open trucks to Barfüsserplatz, where they will present the trophy on the balcony of the Stadtcasino at around midnight.

It had already been a festive atmosphere before the game, especially at the farewell ceremony for long-serving FCB player Taulant Xhaka and assistant coach Davide Callà.

The surprising announcement by Taulant's brother Granit that another Xhaka would be returning to Basel after the departure of the former caused some astonishment. This was not confirmed by the club itself.