With Xherdan Shaqiri, the fire has returned to St. Jakob-Park. But FC Basel still has construction sites

A year ago still in the valley of tears, FC Basel is now the Super League leaders after 16 rounds and is in the Cup for the winter after beating Sion. But it's not all sunshine and roses.

Wednesday evening, St. Jakob-Park, shortly after 11pm. A real cup thriller recently came to an end in a penalty shoot-out - with the better end for the home team, who qualified for the last eight for the third time in a row. FCB need three more wins to lift the Sandoz trophy for the 14th time. "I don't want to talk about titles yet, that will all be decided in the summer," Shaqiri says into the microphones of the media representatives in the belly of the stadium.

From foreign body to central building block

In the summer, when Shaqiri returned to his training club after twelve years and signed a three-year contract, he spoke openly about titles at his presentation in front of several thousand fans. FCB had just finished the championship in 8th place, had been bottom of the league for a while and had to fight against relegation for a long time. Many smiled at the 125-time international, who has since retired, for his statements.

The past seasons at the Rheinknie weighed too heavily for everything to turn around with the arrival of an ageing wizard's foot. There were also doubts. Whether the Super League was the right league for the filigree technician - and about Shaqiri's fitness level. The 33-year-old's first few appearances were grist to the mill of his critics. Shaqiri, who is normally bursting with wit, appeared completely indisposed. He was not involved in his team's play, lamented and appeared listless at times.

The wind has now changed. The foreign body has become the central building block in Fabio Celestini's team. Shaqiri has contributed seven goals and eight assists in 14 games. Starting with the all-important winning goal from the spot in the cup game at Stade Nyonnais. A hat-trick in Winterthur. And on Wednesday, the directly converted free kick against Sion and the confidently converted first attempt in the penalty shoot-out.

Celestini sounds the alarm

When Shaqiri plays well, FCB is good. This was also evident against Sion. The number 10 had his feet in virtually every dangerous move. He was particularly brilliant in the opening phase with the early opening goal, a dream pass to Bénie Traoré and an irresistible dribble at the corner flag. Then he disappeared - and with him the whole team. "After taking the lead, we made too many mistakes and didn't play well," said Shaqiri.

A little later, two floors up, he was even harsher. Of course he was happy to have won the game, said Fabio Celestini at the press conference. "But I can't forget those 30 or 40 minutes in the first half." Never since he has been coach in Basel has he seen his team act so headlessly as after the opening goal.

In Basel, where they experienced a lot last season, that may sound like complaining at a high level. But the attitude has changed since the arrival of Celestini. And what the coach says is true. The deficits, both with and without the ball, were as obvious as they were inexplicable during that phase. The only good thing, according to the stunned Celestini, was that Sion "only" scored two goals and there was still enough time to show a reaction. "Fortunately, we did."

Shaqiri analyzed it more soberly in the catacombs. "We addressed the problems during the break and showed morale in the second half. We would have lost this game last year."

From the valley of tears to the double dream

Last year, Shaqiri was not yet in Basel, but at the same point in the season the club was second from last in the Super League. Twelve months later, the world is a different place. All that glitters is still not gold on the banks of the Rhine. But FC Basel is now also winning close games and games in which it is not the better team. It has reached the cup quarter-finals for the third time in a row and has cheated its way through, as it did in the second round against Stade Nyonnais. Not deciding such games early and confidently can be interpreted as a weakness for the team. But it is also a strength to win them.

And so the fans in Basel are still dreaming of winning the title - if not the double. "The table doesn't lie, we've also progressed in the Cup. We have to carry on like this and keep our feet on the ground. There's still a long way to go," said Shaqiri. The next test comes on Sunday in St. Gallen, where FCB have lost their last two games.

