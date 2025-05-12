Taulant Xhaka is remorseful about his statements and his behavior (archive photo) Keystone

FC Basel will not tolerate Taulant Xhaka's behavior at the championship celebrations, as announced in a communiqué. Among other things, the club will fine the player for setting off a pyro flare.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Xhaka, who made another misstep by insulting the competition, had to put up with harsh criticism from his employer. In the run-up to the match, the team had been "repeatedly and clearly advised to celebrate their great success in an exuberant and emotional manner - but at the same time to maintain decency and respect at all times."

The chants of abuse were in bad taste and FC Basel clearly distanced itself from the primitive statements. "In retrospect, the whole thing unfortunately tarnishes the mood of an evening on which tens of thousands celebrated the well-deserved 21st championship title on Barfüsserplatz," wrote the club, which has yet to determine the penalty.

Xhaka apologized for his behaviour via social media and then in a communiqué. "My emotions completely boiled over. But that doesn't justify my cross-border comments," he admitted after his seventh league title.