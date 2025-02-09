  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Super League FC Basel tied back by Servette

SDA

9.2.2025 - 18:35

Servette coach Thomas Häberli (left) was in a better mood at the end than FC Basel's Xherdan Shaqiri
Servette coach Thomas Häberli (left) was in a better mood at the end than FC Basel's Xherdan Shaqiri
Keystone

FC Basel remain leaders in the Super League, but lose 2-1 to Servette in the 23rd round in Geneva. Lucerne move up to 2nd place with a win over Winterthur.

Keystone-SDA

09.02.2025, 18:35

09.02.2025, 20:55

FC Basel's run was halted by Servette in the 23rd round. Servette defeated Basel 2:1 at home, returning to winning ways after ten weeks against the leaders of all teams. The match-winner was Dereck Kutesa, who was still on the substitutes' bench in the goalless first half. After coming on as a substitute, the league's top scorer set up Alexis Antunes' 1:0 and scored the 2:0 himself.

Basel's new closest rivals are FC Luzern, who won 3-2 in an exciting match against bottom-of-the-table Winterthur. Lucerne were able to play for an hour against only ten Winterthur players, but only managed to score the winning goal in the 89th minute and through a penalty by Kevin Spadanuda.

In Sunday's third match, FC Zurich led against St. Gallen until the 71st minute, but lost 2:1. Jean-Pierre Nsame scored both goals for the visitors within five minutes (71st/76th).

In addition to Lucerne, the winners of the round also include Bern's Young Boys, who beat Sion 5:1 on Saturday. After the 23rd round, YB still occupy a place below the dividing line, but are only six points behind the top of the table.

Results and standings:

Servette - Basel 2:1 (0:0). Lucerne - Winterthur 3:2 (1:1). Zurich - St. Gallen 1:2 (1:0).

1. Basel 23/40 (50:25). 2. Lucerne 23/39 (42:35). 3. Lugano 23/39 (40:33). 4. Servette 23/36 (36:33). 5. Lausanne-Sport 23/35 (40:30). 6. St. Gallen 23/35 (37:30). 7. Young Boys 23/34 (38:32). 8. Zurich 23/33 (29:31). 9. Sion 23/27 (32:37). 10. Grasshoppers 23/22 (22:31). 11. Yverdon 23/21 (21:39). 12. Winterthur 23/14 (20:51).

More from the department

Spain. Vargas scores for Sevilla

SpainVargas scores for Sevilla

Lucerne - Winterthur 3:2. Bitter defeat for Winterthur in Lucerne

Lucerne - Winterthur 3:2Bitter defeat for Winterthur in Lucerne

Zurich - St. Gallen 1:2. Nsam's joker goals give St. Gallen victory in Zurich

Zurich - St. Gallen 1:2Nsam's joker goals give St. Gallen victory in Zurich