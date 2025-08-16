  1. Residential Customers
Swiss Cup FC St. Gallen advance to the next round with a resounding victory

SDA

16.8.2025 - 18:08

Enoch Owusu (left) and Aliou Baldé scored several times in Walenstadt
Keystone

FC St. Gallen progressed through the first round of the Cup with a resounding victory. The Super League leaders beat third-division side Walenstadt 13:0.

Keystone-SDA

16.08.2025, 18:08

16.08.2025, 18:54

FC St. Gallen opened the scoring after 56 seconds and then showed what a difference of six leagues makes in Swiss football. The top scorer was Aliou Baldé, who scored three times between the 55th and 61st minute (from 6-0 to 8-0). The in-form Alessandro Vogt and Enoch Owusu scored two goals each.

FCSG missed out on the record cup win in the club's history by two goals: three years ago, they started their cup campaign with a 15-0 win over Rorschach-Goldach.

