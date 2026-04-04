Thun has to watch Lugano cheer at the Cornaredo Keystone

Winning is no longer as easy for FC Thun as it was from December to March. Thun concede their second defeat in a row with a 1-0 loss in Lugano.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Before the national team break, the Bernese Oberlanders had already lost 2:1 in Zurich. The 23-year-old Daniel Dos Santos scored his third goal of the season to give Lugano a home win.

Thun had already suffered two consecutive defeats this season in September (against Basel and YB) and in November (against Lugano and Lausanne). Thun have never lost three times in a row. FC St. Gallen could move to within 12 points of Thun in the table with a home win against Zurich on Easter Monday.

Because Winterthur lost 2-1 at Lausanne, FCW, the bottom club, failed to make up ground on Grasshoppers (11th). GC will host FC Sion on Easter Monday and could extend their lead over Winterthur to eight points with a home win.

Saturday evening sees the classic Basel - Young Boys match. Young Boys must win away from home if they want to be in contention for a European Cup place in the remaining six rounds.

Results:

Saturday: Lugano - Thun 1:0 (0:0). Lausanne-Sport - Winterthur 2:1 (1:1). Basel - Young Boys 20.30. - Monday: Grasshoppers - Sion 14.00. St. Gallen - Zurich 16.30. Servette - Luzern 16.30.

Ranking:

1. Thun 32/71 (72:36). 2. St. Gallen 31/56 (60:37). 3. Lugano 32/54 (49:38). 4. Basel 31/52 (47:39). 5. Sion 31/46 (44:35). 6. Young Boys 31/46 (61:56). 7. Lucerne 31/39 (62:56). 8. Lausanne-Sport 32/39 (47:54). 9. Servette 31/36 (53:56). 10. Zurich 31/34 (44:60). 11. Grasshoppers 31/24 (38:61). 12. Winterthur 32/19 (35:84).