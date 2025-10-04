  1. Residential Customers
Super League FC Thun new leaders after victory in St. Gallen

SDA

4.10.2025 - 20:02

The jubilation of a new leader: Thun won 2:1 in St. Gallen in a hard-fought game
Keystone

FC Thun win the unexpected top-of-the-table clash in the 8th round of the Super League in St. Gallen 2:1 and take over the lead for at least one day. Lucerne and Sion play out a 3-3 draw.

Keystone-SDA

04.10.2025, 20:30

It's a small relief for Thun after two defeats in a row recently. Now, however, the promoted side returned to the good waters of its astonishing start to the season.

St. Gallen were able to equalize an initial lead through the in-form Ethan Meichtry, but the eastern Swiss side had no answer to Christopher Ibayi's 2:1 just before the break. Thun now lead the table one point ahead of St. Gallen and two ahead of YB, who play in Lausanne on Sunday.

In the second game of the early evening, Lucerne carelessly squandered their first home win of the season. The central Swiss side were leading 3-1 when Sion were decimated by a red card - and then conceded two goals in the last ten minutes to draw 3-3.

Results and standings:

Results. Saturday: Luzern - Sion 3:3 (2:0). St. Gallen - Thun 1:2 (1:2). Grasshoppers - Zurich 20.30. - Sunday: Lausanne-Sport - Young Boys 14.00. Servette - Basel 16.30. Winterthur - Lugano 16.30

Ranking: 1. Thun 8/16. 2. St. Gallen 8/15. 3. Young Boys 7/14. 4. Zurich 7/13. 5. Basel 7/12. 6. Sion 8/12. 7. Lucerne 8/12. 8. Servette 7/8. 9. Lugano 7/7. 10. Grasshoppers 7/6. 11. Lausanne-Sport 7/5. 12. Winterthur 7/2.

