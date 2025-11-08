Leonardo Bertone scored Thun's late winner Keystone

FC Thun is unstoppable. The league leaders secured their sixth win in a row at Servette. The golden goal was scored in the 90th minute.



Thun believed in victory right to the end. That is also the strength of the astonishing promoted team. After a good opening phase for Thun, including two penalties conceded by the video referee, Servette had taken control and were closer to the three points until the Geneva side seemed to run out of steam.

The final quarter of an hour belonged to Thun again. Mauro Lustrinelli's team had several good opportunities before Leonardo Bertone scored the winner. The 31-year-old scored his fifth goal of the season with a direct free kick.

Servette, who finished second last season and are now 17 points behind Thun, failed to produce anything worthwhile in their best phase after the break. The closest was Alexis Antunes, whose goal in the 54th minute was disallowed due to a previous offside by Miroslav Stevanovic.

Telegram:

Servette - Thun 0:1 (0:0)

6820 spectators. - SR Blanco. - Goal: 90. Bertone 0:1.

Servette: Mall; Mazikou, Rouiller, Bronn, Njoh; Douline; Stevanovic (92nd Mráz), Fomba, Cognat (92nd Guillemenot), Antunes (74th Morandi); Ayé.

Thun: Steffen; Dähler, Bamert, Bürki, Heule (66. Montolio); Bertone, Käit (46. Reichmuth); Roth (72. Labeau), Imeri (88. Fehr); Rastoder, Ibayi (72. Rupp).

Remarks: Cautions: 31st Fomba, 58th Antunes, 80th Bronn, 84th Morandi.