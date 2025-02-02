Key moment at the Letzigrund: Mounir Chouiar shoots a foul penalty into the arms of Marwin Hitz after half an hour Keystone

FC Zurich lose a classic against Basel for the first time in two and a half years. The unfortunate performance in the 1-0 defeat fits in with the club's current image off the pitch.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No, it's not going to be the championship round for FCZ. After a strong start to the season, the club maneuvered itself into an unfortunate situation without any need, and missed out on points against FC Basel with a great deal of incompetence. A tailor-made cross from Xherdan Shaqiri and a well-placed header from Kevin Carlos decide the game.

Still heading for the title as leaders at the end of November, FCZ have destabilized themselves in recent weeks under sporting director Milos Malenovic. The home defeat against Basel is the fourth defeat in the last five games; there has only been one win in the last nine games. "It's our own fault," said Samuel Ballet after the 0:1.

Despite the flag being waved and a personnel bottleneck in defense, the substance was still there on Sunday to put FC Basel under pressure in front of 21,690 spectators in their own stadium. FCZ could have taken the lead twice, but tellingly failed twice. First, Juan José Perea shot at Marwin Hitz from four meters out (24'), then Mounir Chouiar missed a foul penalty miserably (33').

In keeping with the current situation, the ball hit the far post shortly afterwards. One good moment from Shaqiri and Carlos, who were otherwise kept in check by the improvised Zurich defense, was enough to make the difference. The wing-backs Junior Ligue and Samuel Ballet, who were moved into the back three, did their tricky job well against the best offense in the league. But just...

In the last classic in September, Zurich's 2-0 win in September, there was still talk of a "mature FCZ". Four months later, little has remained of that, especially as the defensive bottleneck was exacerbated before the classic. With Nikola Katic moving to England, Mirlind Kryeziu out with a torn muscle fiber and Lindrit Kamberi and Daniel Denoon suspended, Mariano Gomez was the only remaining central defender.

The situation "sucks", said captain Yanick Brecher after the 3-1 defeat against Sion a week ago. If the team, shaken by the departures of crowd favorite Antonio Marchesano and defender Nikola Katic, does not halt its slide on Thursday in Winterthur, it will slip out of the top six.

Telegram:

Zurich - Basel 0:1 (0:1)

21'690 spectators. - SR San. - Goal: 36 Kevin Carlos (Shaqiri) 0:1.

Zurich: Brecher; Ballet (63. Hodza), Gomez, Ligue; Markelo (68. Emmanuel), Zuber, Tsawa (87. Mathew), Rodrigo Conceição (87. Sabobo); Krasniqi (68. Reverson); Perea, Chouiar.

Basel: Hitz; Mendes, Barisic, Adjetey, Schmid; Kade (86. Van Breemen), Leroy (63. Romário Baró), Avdullahu, Traoré (46. Otele); Kevin Carlos (86. Fink/93. Sigua), Shaqiri.

Remarks: 33rd Hitz saves penalty from Chouiar. Cautions: 32nd Avdullahu, 35th Ballet, 41st Schmid, 41st Markelo.