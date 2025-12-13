Roman Buess scores to make it 2:2 Keystone

FC Zurich miss out on a home win against FC Winterthur. The bottom team came from 2-2 down late on, but deservedly so.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The fourth win in the fifth game was within reach for Dennis Hediger's FC Zurich. After trailing 1-0 at the break, Damienus Reverson (49'), who had come on as a substitute shortly beforehand, and the in-form Philippe Keny with his eighth goal of the season (67') turned things around.

But with a little help, FC Winterthur were still able to reward themselves for a strong performance in the first half. Roman Buess converted a penalty in the 91st minute that he had provoked himself. Ilan Sauter held the striker by the shirt on the edge of the penalty area, clearly visible and a little too long to be ignored by the VAR.

Even though Sauter's action ultimately cost three points, FCZ coach Dennis Hediger knew that the victory had been squandered in the first half. "That's not on," he told "blue" about the first 45 minutes, which his players played without intensity. Winterthur took advantage of one of their many chances to score through defender Souleymane Diaby before the break. With a deflected long-range shot, the Ivorian scored his first goal in the Super League and in five years.

Telegram:

Zurich - Winterthur 2:2 (0:1)

13'532 spectators. - SR von Mandach. - Goals: 44. Diaby (Golliard) 0:1. 49. Reverson 1:1. 67. Kény (Reichmuth) 2:1. 91. Buess (penalty) 2:2.

Zurich: Brecher; Kamberi, Gómez, Vujevic (66. Ligue), Sauter; Reichmuth; Emmanuel (46. Reverson), Zuber, Tsawa (73. Krasniqi); Kény (86. Bangoura), Phaëton (46. Perea).

Winterthur: Kapino; Rohner (82nd Beyer), Arnold, Durrer, Diaby; Kasami (73rd Maluvunu), Zuffi (73rd Stéphane Cueni); Dansoko (82nd Citherlet), Jankewitz (86th Buess), Golliard; Hunziker.

Remarks: Cautions: 17 Durrer, 27 Dansoko, 32 Kasami, 47 Vujevic, 80 Rohner, 90 Sauter.