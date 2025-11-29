FC Zurich win the derby against Grasshopper Club 1:0 to open the 15th round of the Super League. Defender Lindrit Kamberi scores his first goal of the season to give FCZ victory.
FC Zurich scored after 20 minutes with their first half-decent chance. The Hoppers initially created the better opportunities, but then lost momentum. GC had won the first derby 3:0 at the beginning of October.
While GC remained in second-last place in the table after the derby defeat, FC Zurich drew closer to FC Lugano and Sion, who drew 1-1 in Lugano. The Valais side not only equalized in the second half, but Rilind Nivokazi also missed a penalty.
The match between Lucerne and Winterthur (20:30) is still to come on Saturday evening. The 15th round concludes on Sunday with the games Servette - Young Boys, Basel - St. Gallen and Lausanne - Thun.
Results:
Saturday: Lugano - Sion 1:1 (1:0). Zurich - Grasshoppers 1:0 (1:0). Lucerne - Winterthur (20:30). - Sunday: Servette - Young Boys (2.00 p.m.), Basel - St. Gallen and Lausanne-Sport - Thun (4.30 p.m. each).
Ranking: 1. Thun 14/31 (26:15). 2. St. Gallen 14/27 (30:18). 3. Young Boys 14/25 (30:23). 4. Basel 14/23 (23:17). 5. Lugano 15/23 (20:21). 6. Sion 15/21 (23:20). 7. Zurich 15/20 (22:27). 8. Lucerne 14/18 (28:24). 9. Lausanne-Sport 14/16 (25:22). 10. Servette 14/15 (22:27). 11. Grasshoppers 15/14 (19:29). 12. Winterthur 14/6 (16:41).