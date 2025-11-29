  1. Residential Customers
Super League FC Zurich wins the derby against GC

29.11.2025 - 20:04

FC Zurich celebrates the only goal in the match against Grasshoppers.
FC Zurich celebrates the only goal in the match against Grasshoppers.
FC Zurich win the derby against Grasshopper Club 1:0 to open the 15th round of the Super League. Defender Lindrit Kamberi scores his first goal of the season to give FCZ victory.

29.11.2025, 20:04

29.11.2025, 20:07

FC Zurich scored after 20 minutes with their first half-decent chance. The Hoppers initially created the better opportunities, but then lost momentum. GC had won the first derby 3:0 at the beginning of October.

While GC remained in second-last place in the table after the derby defeat, FC Zurich drew closer to FC Lugano and Sion, who drew 1-1 in Lugano. The Valais side not only equalized in the second half, but Rilind Nivokazi also missed a penalty.

The match between Lucerne and Winterthur (20:30) is still to come on Saturday evening. The 15th round concludes on Sunday with the games Servette - Young Boys, Basel - St. Gallen and Lausanne - Thun.

Results:

Saturday: Lugano - Sion 1:1 (1:0). Zurich - Grasshoppers 1:0 (1:0). Lucerne - Winterthur (20:30). - Sunday: Servette - Young Boys (2.00 p.m.), Basel - St. Gallen and Lausanne-Sport - Thun (4.30 p.m. each).

Ranking: 1. Thun 14/31 (26:15). 2. St. Gallen 14/27 (30:18). 3. Young Boys 14/25 (30:23). 4. Basel 14/23 (23:17). 5. Lugano 15/23 (20:21). 6. Sion 15/21 (23:20). 7. Zurich 15/20 (22:27). 8. Lucerne 14/18 (28:24). 9. Lausanne-Sport 14/16 (25:22). 10. Servette 14/15 (22:27). 11. Grasshoppers 15/14 (19:29). 12. Winterthur 14/6 (16:41).

