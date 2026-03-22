Bénie Traoré was the match-winner for Basel in Winterthur with a goal and an assist Keystone

FC Winterthur cannot close the gap on Grasshoppers any further. The bottom team lost 2-0 at home to FC Basel.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Winterthur failed to reward themselves for an initially good performance against FC Basel. In the early stages of the game, the underdogs had excellent chances to score. First, Bafodé Dansoko only hit the crossbar (5'), before Roman Buess failed to beat FCB keeper Marwin Hitz with a penalty (7'). Andrin Hunziker missed another good opportunity for the hosts before the break.

Winterthur's lack of efficiency was punished. Basel made it 1:0 with their first attack of note in the 15th minute, when Ibrahim Salah only had to slot home after a fine advance by Bénie Traoré. The lead at the break was fortunate for the visitors, who were only very sporadically convincing in the first 45 minutes. It was not without reason that Basel coach Stephan Lichtsteiner made three changes for the second half. The new players, including Xherdan Shaqiri, improved Basel's performance and Traoré made it 2-0 in the 71st minute.

The game was unfortunate for two FCB defenders: Kevin Rüegg had to leave the pitch injured after eleven minutes and his replacement, Finn van Breemen, was shown a yellow card in the 85th minute. It was the Dutchman's first Super League appearance in over a year.

FCW, who have yet to concede a goal this season, continue their campaign in April with games in Lausanne and at home against Grasshoppers before the relegation Group. Basel will play YB and Thun at St. Jakob-Park after the international break.

Telegram:

Winterthur - Basel 0:2 (0:1)

8700 spectators. - SR Piccolo. - Goals: 15 Salah (Traoré) 0:1. 71 Traoré 0:2.

Winterthur: Kapino; Kryeziu (20. Arnold), Lüthi, Mühl (67. Stéphane Cueni); Zuffi (67. Kasami); Dansoko, Schneider, Golliard, Smith (86. Maksutaj); Hunziker, Buess (67. Maluvunu).

Basel: Hitz; Rüegg (12. van Breemen), Daniliuc, Vouilloz, Schmid; Koindredi (69. Kacuri), Metinho (46. Leroy); Salah, Bacanin (46. Shaqiri), Traoré; Koloto (46. Ajeti).

Remarks: 84th yellow card against van Breemen. 7. penalty saved by Buess. Cautions: 1st Koloto, 19th Kryeziu, 19th Metinho, 23rd van Breemen, 57th Vouilloz, 57th Arnold.