Super League FCB wins the top match against Lugano

SDA

6.4.2025 - 18:29

Basel celebrating after the 2:0 win against Lugano
Basel celebrating after the 2:0 win against Lugano
Keystone

FC Basel wins the top match of the 31st round and leads the Super League by four points ahead of Servette. Geneva are defeated 0:1 at St. Gallen.

Keystone-SDA

06.04.2025, 18:29

06.04.2025, 18:32

Xherdan Shaqiri and Marin Soticek scored in the second half to secure Basel's acclaimed victory over Lugano at St. Jakob-Park.

Servette conceded their second defeat in a row in St. Gallen and had to let the leaders go. For their part, the team from eastern Switzerland kept their chances of a place in the Championship Group alive with the win. Two rounds before the division of the league, St. Gallen are only four points behind 6th-placed FC Zurich.

Grasshoppers celebrated an important victory in the battle to avoid relegation. Thanks to three goals from Adama Bojang, the Zurich side beat Luzern 3-1 at the Letzigrund and are now three points behind Yverdon and 10th place.

On Saturday, Young Boys' race to catch up was put a damper on. After four wins in a row, the champions were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Yverdon. Lausanne won 2-0 against Sion thanks to two late goals and remain hot on the heels of FCZ. The latter drew 0-0 with bottom club Winterthur in the cantonal derby at Schützenwiese.

Results and standings:

Saturday: Winterthur - Zurich 0:0. Lausanne-Sport - Sion 2:0 (0:0). Young Boys - Yverdon 1:1 (0:1). - Sunday: St. Gallen - Servette 1:0 (0:0). Grasshoppers - Lucerne 3:1 (1:0). Basel - Lugano 2:0 (0:0).

1. Basel 31/55 (63:32). 2. Servette 31/51 (49:41). 3. Young Boys 31/50 (47:36). 4. Lucerne 31/48 (55:49). 5. Lugano 31/48 (47:44). 6. Zurich 31/47 (43:42). 7. Lausanne-Sport 31/44 (50:43). 8. St. Gallen 31/43 (44:42). 9. Sion 31/35 (40:49). 10. Yverdon 31/33 (32:50). 11. Grasshoppers 31/30 (33:44). 12. Winterthur 31/24 (30:61).

