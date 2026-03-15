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Basel - Servette 3:1 FCB win at home on the day of the 25th anniversary of St. Jakob Park

SDA

15.3.2026 - 18:25

Metinho scores twice to give Basel a feeling of happiness
Metinho scores twice to give Basel a feeling of happiness
Keystone

Servette still have nothing to play for in Basel on the day of the 25th anniversary of the "Joggeli". FCB win 3:1 thanks to three shots from distance.

Keystone-SDA

15.03.2026, 18:25

15.03.2026, 18:35

Basel's first two goals were preceded by a resting ball. Xherdan Shaqiri was again responsible for this after missing the game in St. Gallen due to injury, in which Basel suffered a 3-0 defeat.

Shortly before the break, the league's top scorer, who was back in the ten position, struck a corner, after which Dominik Schmid tucked a rebound into the net with a direct shot from 21 meters. And shortly after the half-time break, a free kick led to the almost identical 2:0.

This time, Metinho was on hand to deal with the rebound on the edge of the penalty area and he also scored directly. Servette's 88th-minute equalizer through Samuel Mraz was answered by Metinho with another, this time also very impressive, long-range shot (90').

It was FCB's 16th win in 21 home games against Servette since the Super League was introduced. The 0:1 draw in October 2023 remains the only time they have lost to Geneva in front of their own fans.

Basel's home win in the fourth-last round before the break in the table provided clarity for both teams. Basel can no longer slip out of the top six in 4th place, while Servette can no longer mathematically reach the championship round in ninth place.

Telegram:

Basel - Servette 3:1 (1:0)

24'545 spectators. - SR Gianforte. - Goals: 45. Schmid 1:0. 48. Metinho 2:0. 88. Mraz (Kadile) 2:1. 90. Metinho (Leroy) 3:1.

Basel: Hitz; Rüegg, Omeragic (31. Daniliuc), Vouilloz, Schmid; Metinho, Koindredi (79. Leroy); Salah (71. Duranville), Shaqiri (80. Bacanin), Traoré; Koloto (71. Ajeti).

Servette: Mall; Allix (56. Houboulang Mendes), Rouiller, Burch, Njoh; Stevanovic (74. Guillemenot), Douline (81. Fomba), Cognat, Kadile; Ishuayed (56. Lopes); Ayé (74. Mraz).

Remarks: Cautions: 48 Allix, 61 Houboulang Mendes.

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