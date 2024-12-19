Jozo Stanic brings back hope for St. Gallen with his goal Keystone

St. Gallen celebrate a respectable win at Bundesliga club Heidenheim, drawing 1-1, but are still eliminated from the Conference League.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Not much has gone right for FC St. Gallen in this European campaign. And yet, in their final match of the league phase against Heidenheim on Thursday, the eastern Swiss side narrowly missed out on securing a place in the round of 16.

However, the improved performance in the second half, which culminated in Jozo Stanic's equalizer (77'), was not enough to secure the coup in southern Germany. Although Enrico Maassen's team had several promising chances to turn the game completely in their favor. First of all, Stephan Ambrosius had the opening goal for FCSG on his feet, but the Ghanaian defender's shot flew over the goal from close range.

In the first half, the Bundesliga club, who ended a seven-game losing streak with the draw, had significantly more of the play and created a number of chances. But only Norman Theuerkauf was to beat Lawrence Ati-Zigi in the St. Gallen goal when he took advantage of a lot of freedom in the penalty area after half an hour.

FCSG thus ended a European campaign with one win and two draws on a rather disappointing note, although the team from eastern Switzerland will probably be glad that they no longer have to cope with the double burden.

Telegram

Heidenheim - St. Gallen 1:1 (1:0)

SR Alberola (ESP). - Goals: 30 Theuerkauf 1:0. 77 Stanic 1:1.

Heidenheim: Müller; Traoré (75. Busch), Mainka, Gimber, Theuerkauf; Conteh (65. Honsak), Schöppner (65. Dorsch), Kerber, Wanner (65. Breunig), Scienza (84. Beck); Kaufmann.

St.Gallen: Zigi; Vandermersch, Ambrosius, Stanic, Okoroji; Stevanovic (46. Görtler), Quintillà; Faber (86. Ruiz), Witzig (86. Cisse), Csoboth (66. Toma); Mambimbi (46. Akolo).

Remarks: St. Gallen without Nuhu, Milosevic and Karlen (all injured). Cautions: 39 Kaufmann, 66 Wanner, 66 Quintillà, 72 Witzig, 82 Stanic.