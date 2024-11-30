League clash on Saturday, cup round of 16 on Tuesday: derby days in the city of Zurich Keystone

FC Zurich and Grasshoppers play two derbies within four days.

SDA

On Saturday (20:30), the Zurich clubs will face each other in the 16th round of the Super League, and on Tuesday (20:00) they will meet again in the round of 16 of the Swiss Cup.

FCZ will be looking to stay in contention at the top of the table, while a win for GC could push FC Winterthur, who host Sion on Sunday, to the bottom of the table. FCZ have won four of the last five derbies, including the first meeting this season (2:1).

The Zurich police have deployed a large contingent due to fears of violence between the opposing fan groups. "This situation poses an enormous security risk. The Zurich city police have decided not to tolerate gatherings and fan marches from Josefwiese," explained the city police in advance.

The top match of the 16th round is between Servette, fourth in the table, and FC Lugano, who are level on points with leaders Basel in second place. Basel host Lausanne-Sport on Saturday, while Young Boys play St. Gallen at home on Sunday.

