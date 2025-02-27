Benjamin Mendy and Yanick Brecher celebrate the 2:1 win against Yverdon last Saturday Keystone

Zurich will find out this week just how good it is in its new formation. He will get his first answer on Thursday at the end of the Cup quarter-finals against Young Boys.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The examples of FC Zurich and Young Boys last weekend showed how little currently determines the teams' state of mind in the Super League. A narrow home win each and the future looks bright again. FCZ and YB are six and five points respectively behind the leaders in the championship. He has never experienced such a tight race with eight teams within six points, says 60-year-old FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz. He has worked as a player and coach in eleven countries over the past 40 years.

The fact that he and his young squad, which was radically rebuilt in the winter, are treading such a fine line between the championship race and the bottom half of the table does not worry the Dutchman. "We always show our best when we're under pressure. That's tradition here: The greater the pressure, the more we grow." A lack of pressure will not stand in the way of the new FCZ's development, that much can be said. With the signing of Benjamin Mendy, the ten-time cup winners have provided further talking points. The past of the Frenchman, who was acquitted of rape charges after a lengthy court case in England, is causing displeasure among the fans. The Südkurve misses "style and class" at FCZ.

"People like that are rare"

"That's not an issue for us," Moniz assures us about the background noise surrounding his club. The focus is on football. And when it comes to technical matters, the coach is full of praise for his latest reinforcement, who won the 2018 World Cup with France. Although Mendy is only at 70 percent physically, his qualities were already evident against Yverdon. Shortly after coming on as a substitute, he provided the pass for the 2:1 winning goal against Yverdon. Off the pitch, he has already made a name for himself as a leader. "He makes time for everyone, he shares his experience. He is a leader. People like that are rare," says Moniz.

Zurich's optimism will be put to the test in the coming days: on Thursday against YB and on Sunday against Lugano. Two defeats within four days and the future suddenly looks bleak. "These are two crucial games," says Moniz, who puts the chances of progressing in the Cup at 50 percent. The statistics prove the coach right. In the ten Cup duels between the two teams to date, the balance is even.

Suddenly the favorites again

However, the form curve speaks in YB's favor. Since the beginning of the month, the Swiss champions have once again made a solid impression despite the 0:1 in Winterthur, which could be seen as a slip-up in the midst of a string of victories. After the 1:0 win against Lugano, Ticino coach Mattia Croci-Torti has already declared the Bernese to be championship favorites. There may be tactical reasons for this, but it certainly contains a kernel of truth. It is possible that Jaouen Hadjam's solo run on Sunday, which led to the late 1:0, really did kick-start YB's final spurt.

Coach Giorgio Contini, who has also strengthened YB's defense in particular, recalled the defeat in Winterthur to make it clear that there can be no let-up. Whether the Bernese have learned their lesson will be shown in the Letzigrund - on Sunday against Grasshoppers and, above all, on Thursday in the Cup against FCZ. For one of the two teams, the football world will look a little less beautiful again.