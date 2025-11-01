Dennis Hediger, interim coach at FCZ, has to watch his team's next defeat Keystone

FC Zurich simply cannot find a way out of its slump. In the home match against Lausanne-Sport, the team of interim coach Dennis Hediger is defeated 1:2.

In the 82nd minute, Lausanne once again went on the offensive, albeit somewhat uncoordinated. Beyatt Lekoueiry broke through several opponents and played the ball to Brandon Soppy, who was unable to control it. Instead, the ball is suddenly free again and Lekoueiry completes the attack he initiated himself with a precise low shot. This goal sealed Zurich's fifth defeat in a row.

FCZ reacted to the first setback: Matthias Phaëton benefited from a misunderstanding in the Lausanne defense in the 32nd minute and equalized to make it 1:1. But the home team did not manage much more in front of just 9613 fans.

In the second half, a game developed in which coherent moves were rarely seen. Visibly trying not to make any mistakes, the two teams neutralized each other for a long time. Then came the Vaud team's lucky punch.

For FCZ, the search for a recipe for success continues: even Hediger, who played his third game as interim coach, seems increasingly at a loss in the face of the current crisis.

Telegram

Zurich - Lausanne-Sport 1:2 (1:1)

9613 spectators. - SR Cibelli. - Goals: 10. Butler-Oyedeji (Custodio) 0:1. 32. Phaëton (Kény) 1:1. 82. Lekoueiry (Soppy) 1:2.

Zurich: Brecher; Kamberi, Palacio, Gómez (79. Segura), Rodic (72. Ligue); Krasniqi (46. Comenencia), Tsawa, Zuber; Kény (80. Perea); Markelo (79. Emmanuel), Phaëton.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Soppy, Mouanga, Sow, Fofana (78. Poaty); Roche; Butler-Oyedeji (78. Abdallah), Mollet (65. Lekoueiry), Custodio; Bair (78. Kana Biyik), Diakite (46. Ajdini).

Cautions: 37 Palacio, 55 Mouanga, 63 Sow, 65 Kamberi, 71 Gómez, 93 Perea.