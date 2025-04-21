FCZ players Steven Zuber, Junior Ligue and Bledian Krasniqi (from left) struggle in Bern Keystone

FC Zurich slipped out of the top 6 in the last round before the Super League was split into two, while Lausanne-Sport secured the last place in the championship round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Lausanne-Sport needed a home win against Lugano to advance to the top 6 and were reliant on FC Zurich losing. That's exactly how it turned out: coach Ludovic Magnin's team won 2-0, while Zurich lost 2-1 at Young Boys.

For FC St. Gallen, who also still had hopes of finishing in the top six before the 33rd round, the 1-0 draw at home to Sion was not enough. The eastern Swiss team would have had to win by four goals more than Lausanne-Sport to claim 6th place for themselves and not just overtake FCZ and push them into 8th place.

There was no real drama on Easter Monday due to the course of the game. Fousseni Diabaté took the lead in Lausanne after half an hour, and Morgan Poaty increased the lead in the first half. In Bern, FCZ fell behind early on thanks to goals from Cedric Itten (12') and Christian Fassnacht (43'). Steven Zuber was only able to reduce the deficit from the penalty spot in the second half.

While Young Boys moved back up to third place with their home win against FCZ, leaders Basel roared to their fifth win in a row with a thumping victory against Yverdon (5-0) and another gala performance from Xherdan Shaqiri (1 goal, 3 assists). Basel's lead is now six points with five rounds to go. Servette, the runners-up, beat Luzern 2:1 at home.

The Championship Group and Relegation Group kick off the weekend after next (May 3-4).

The results of the 33rd round:

Results. Saturday: Grasshoppers - Winterthur 0:1 (0:0). - Monday: Young Boys - Zurich 2:1 (2:0). St. Gallen - Sion 1:0 (0:0). Servette - Lucerne 2:1 (1:0). Lausanne-Sport - Lugano 2:0 (2:0). Basel - Yverdon 5:0 (4:0).

Ranking: 1. Basel 33/61 (72:32). 2. Servette 33/55 (52:43). 3. Young Boys 33/53 (49:42). 4. Lucerne 33/51 (61:51). 5. Lugano 33/49 (48:47). 6. Lausanne-Sport 33/47 (52:44). 7. St. Gallen 33/47 (46:43). 8. Zurich 33/47 (44:48). 9. Sion 33/36 (41:51). 10. Grasshoppers 33/33 (35:46). 11. Yverdon 33/33 (33:57). 12. Winterthur 33/30 (32:61). - Note: Teams in places 1 to 6 in the Championship Group, teams in places 7 to 12 in the Relegation Group.