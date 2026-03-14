FCZ coach Dennis Hediger once again has to watch his opponents celebrate in the closing stages Keystone

FC Zurich loses again and for the third time in a row by conceding a late goal. Kreshnik Hajrizi scored in the 85th minute at the Letzigrund to make it 2:1 for Sion.

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When substitute Juan José Perea took advantage of a mistake by Sion keeper Anthony Racioppi to equalize after 70 minutes, it seemed as if FC Zurich could end its black streak of conceding late goals on Saturday and at least pick up a point after three defeats. No goals were scored for 68 minutes, then three within 17 minutes, the decisive second for Sion by Kreshnik Hajrizi in the 85th minute. While Sion can hardly be denied qualification for the championship round, FCZ can no longer mathematically reach the championship round.

Zurich's black streak of conceding late goals continued once again. Against Servette (1:2 in the 82nd minute) and Lausanne-Sport (1:2 in the 92nd minute), coach Dennis Hediger's team also lost points in the closing stages. Since February, they have also conceded late goals twice against YB, twice against Basel and once against Grasshoppers.

This is another reason why FCZ's eight remaining games are all about fighting relegation. Because the Grasshoppers had no chance in Thun (1:5), the margin to the similarly inferior city rivals in the barrage place is still seven points. Juan José Perea's first goal in more than a year in his fourth partial appearance after tearing his Achilles tendon and recovering from a calf injury was little consolation.

Telegram:

Zurich - Sion 1:2 (0:0)

11'874 spectators. - SR Dudic. - Goals: 68. Kololli (penalty) 0:1. 70. Perea 1:1. 85. Hajrizi (Surdez) 1:2.

Zurich: Huber; Comenencia (63. Kablan), Vujevic, Hack, Walker (80. Sauter); Palacio (63. Di Giusto), Berisha; Ivan Cavaleiro (80. Reverson), Tsawa, Phaëton (68. Perea); Kény.

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Dubosson, Hefti; Chouaref (89. Berdayes), Kabacalman (89. Sow), Baltazar Costa, Kololli (73. Lukembila); Nivokazi (84. Surdez), Boteli (73. Chipperfield).

Remarks: Cautions: 48th Berisha, 50th Tsawa, 52nd Kény, 61st Phaëton, 67th Hack, 92nd Sow.