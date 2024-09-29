New signing Mariano Gomez heads FCZ to a home win against Sion Keystone

FC Zurich and Lucerne share the lead in the Super League table in round 8. FCZ won 1-0 at home against Sion, while Lucerne beat Basel by the same scoreline.

Lugano also remained level on points with the leading duo. The Ticino side were 1-0 down at struggling Winterthur before Renato Steffen turned the game around with a double between the 73rd and 82nd minutes.

Luca Jaquez secured Lucerne's home win against Basel with his goal in the 78th minute. FC Zurich's match-winner was Mariano Gomez, who scored the winning goal for his new club with a header in the 17th minute. The goal was also enough because Sion hit the edge of the goal twice in the closing stages.

Servette are still first in pursuit of the leading trio, one point behind. Geneva won the "Derby du Lac" against Lausanne-Sport 1-0 on Saturday, while St. Gallen fell behind again four days after their 4-1 win against FCZ with a 1-0 defeat at Yverdon. Young Boys suffered their fourth defeat in eight games with a 1-0 loss at home to Grasshoppers.

In total, only eight goals were scored in the six games of round 8. FC Winterthur, for whom Labinot Bajrami, who arrived from FCZ, scored in his second league outing, lost for the fifth time in a row.

Results. Saturday: Servette - Lausanne-Sport 1:0 (1:0). Yverdon - St. Gallen 1:0 (0:0). Young Boys - Grasshoppers 0:1 (0:1). - Sunday: Zurich - Sion 1:0 (1:0). Lugano - Winterthur 2:1 (0:0). Lucerne - Basel 1:0 (0:0).

Ranking: 1. Lucerne 8/17 (15:9). 1. Zurich 8/17 (15:9). 3. Lugano 8/17 (14:9). 4. Servette 8/16 (13:15). 5. St. Gallen 8/13 (16:10). 6. Sion 8/11 (10:7). 7. Basel 8/10 (15:9). 8. Grasshoppers 8/8 (10:13). 9. Yverdon 8/8 (8:13). 10. Lausanne-Sport 8/7 (11:17). 11. Young Boys 8/6 (11:16). 12. Winterthur 8/4 (5:16).

