Jorge Segura celebrates the perfect debut at FCZ Keystone

FC Zurich secure their first win under new coach Mitchell van der Gaag. Steven Zuber shines as preparer in the 2:1 win in Lausanne

Keystone-SDA SDA

Steven Zuber was still missing for Zurich last weekend in the 1-1 draw in Lucerne. In Lausanne, it became all the clearer how important the 56-time Swiss international is for FCZ. The 33-year-old unintentionally set up Bledian Krasniqi's 1-0 with a one-on-one move midway through the first half and was also instrumental in making it 2-1 with his assist in the 66th minute. His pass allowed Colombian league debutant Jorge Segura to make a perfect debut for FCZ.

It took two interventions from goalkeeper Yanick Brecher in the closing stages to secure Zurich's first win of the season. At 1:1, the captain had been let down by the players in front of him. Kaly Sène scored with far too much ease a few minutes before the break.

Telegram:

Lausanne-Sport - Zurich 1:2 (1:1)

SR Schnyder. - Goals: 24 Krasniqi 0:1. 41 Sène (Butler-Oyedeji) 1:1. 66 Segura (Zuber) 1:2.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Mouanga (72. de la Fuente), Dussenne, Okoh, Poaty (81. Fofana); Roche; Soppy, Custodio (72. Muhannad Al-Saad), Diakite; Butler-Oyedeji (61. Lekoueiry), Sène (81. Ajdini).

Zurich: Brecher; Kamberi, Gómez, Segura, Sauter (57. Volken); Tsawa (73. Bangoura), Palacio, Krasniqi; Markelo (82. Comenencia), Zuber, Emmanuel (72. Phaëton).

Remarks: Cautions: 28th Okoh, 30th Butler-Oyedeji, 41st Tsawa, 50th Sauter, 51st Dussenne, 92nd Phaëton.