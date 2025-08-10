  1. Residential Customers
LS - Zurich 1:2 FCZ premiere thanks to Zuber and the debutant

SDA

10.8.2025 - 19:08

Jorge Segura celebrates the perfect debut at FCZ
Jorge Segura celebrates the perfect debut at FCZ
Keystone

FC Zurich secure their first win under new coach Mitchell van der Gaag. Steven Zuber shines as preparer in the 2:1 win in Lausanne

Keystone-SDA

10.08.2025, 19:08

10.08.2025, 19:18

Steven Zuber was still missing for Zurich last weekend in the 1-1 draw in Lucerne. In Lausanne, it became all the clearer how important the 56-time Swiss international is for FCZ. The 33-year-old unintentionally set up Bledian Krasniqi's 1-0 with a one-on-one move midway through the first half and was also instrumental in making it 2-1 with his assist in the 66th minute. His pass allowed Colombian league debutant Jorge Segura to make a perfect debut for FCZ.

It took two interventions from goalkeeper Yanick Brecher in the closing stages to secure Zurich's first win of the season. At 1:1, the captain had been let down by the players in front of him. Kaly Sène scored with far too much ease a few minutes before the break.

Telegram:

Lausanne-Sport - Zurich 1:2 (1:1)

SR Schnyder. - Goals: 24 Krasniqi 0:1. 41 Sène (Butler-Oyedeji) 1:1. 66 Segura (Zuber) 1:2.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Mouanga (72. de la Fuente), Dussenne, Okoh, Poaty (81. Fofana); Roche; Soppy, Custodio (72. Muhannad Al-Saad), Diakite; Butler-Oyedeji (61. Lekoueiry), Sène (81. Ajdini).

Zurich: Brecher; Kamberi, Gómez, Segura, Sauter (57. Volken); Tsawa (73. Bangoura), Palacio, Krasniqi; Markelo (82. Comenencia), Zuber, Emmanuel (72. Phaëton).

Remarks: Cautions: 28th Okoh, 30th Butler-Oyedeji, 41st Tsawa, 50th Sauter, 51st Dussenne, 92nd Phaëton.

