Kastriot Imeri suffered Thun's first defeat of the year Keystone

FC Thun can also lose: After twelve wins and one draw since mid-December, the sovereign leaders lost 2:1 at FC Zurich.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The out-of-form FC Zurich needed a bit of luck to end their losing streak after four games against the league's toughest opponent. The two Zurich goals had not been on the cards. Damienus Reverson scored after Thun had missed a number of good opportunities in the opening quarter of an hour, and Ivan Cavaleiro made it 2:1 in the 77th minute as Thun looked closer to a second goal. Valon Berisha provided the cross for the headers on both occasions.

FC Thun responded to the setbacks and corrected the first before the break with Leonardo Bertone's tenth goal of the season, which was scored with an artful shot. In the second half, they were unlucky that referee Lukas Fähndrich turned a blind eye to a handball by young Zurich player Sebastian Walker in his own penalty area. By the standards of the season so far, there should have been a penalty.

However, FC Zurich's victory was not stolen. They played consistently in defense and were courageous enough to create a goal threat for Thun from time to time. After the recent setbacks, the home win is a relief for Dennis Hediger's team. FCZ are now ten points adrift of second-last place in the table.

Telegram:

Zurich - Thun 2:1 (1:1)

13'234 spectators. - Refereed by Fähndrich. - Goals: 15 Reverson (Berisha) 1:0. 38 Bertone (Rastoder) 1:1. 77 Ivan Cavaleiro (Berisha) 2:1.

Zurich: Huber; Vujevic (73. Ihendu), Hack, Sauter; Tsawa, Palacio, Berisha, Walker (80. Comenencia); Kény, Reverson (73. Perea), Ivan Cavaleiro (87. Bangoura).

Thun: Steffen; Fehr (89. Roth), Montolio, Bamert, Heule; N. Reichmuth (75. Imeri), Bertone, Käit (88. Dähler), Meichtry (79. Dursun); Labeau (75. Ibayi), Rastoder.

Remarks: Cautions: 25 Vujevic, 41 Meichtry, 68 Tsawa, 84 Ibayi, 98 Perea.