Ricardo Moniz has had his day as coach at FC Zurich Keystone

FC Zurich has sacked coach Ricardo Moniz, the club has announced. The decision comes in response to a disappointing season.

Moniz took over on an interim basis on April 22, 2024, after assistant coaches Murat Ural and Umberto Romano were dismissed. He was previously employed by FCZ as U21 coach. Just over a month later, after three wins in the first four games, Moniz was given a contract until 2026.

The season got off to a good start. After 14 rounds, FCZ led the Super League standings. In the next 19 games, however, the Zurich club only picked up 21 points, which is why they were relegated. As a result, they missed out on their goal of playing in Europe next season. In the end, they finished 7th in the table. After the last game of the season, a 2:3 in Yverdon, Moniz said: "Of course I'll be back, my contract runs for another year". Now, however, those responsible have pulled the ripcord.

Moniz has polarized. As meticulous a worker as he is, he was sometimes rough with the players. This led to one or two headlines. For example, Labinot Bajrami's father threw an umbrella at Moniz in the cup match against Zug on August 18, 2024, after his son had been substituted after just 18 minutes of play. Even die-hard FCZ fans had trouble with Moniz's manner, who often didn't mince his words. Recently, however, he has shown a different, calmer side.