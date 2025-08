Livano Comenencia has played nine international matches for Curaçao so far. In future, the 21-year-old will play for FCZ Keystone

FC Zurich has announced the arrival of Livano Comenencia. The 21-year-old winger joins the Super League club from Juventus Turin's second team.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Comenencia was trained at PSV Eindhoven. In the last two seasons, the Curaçao international played 70 games with Juve in the Italian Serie C, scoring three goals and providing eight assists. Comenencia has signed a four-year contract with FCZ, as the club announced.