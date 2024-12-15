Nikola Katic and his FCZ teammates are down after the 0:2 at home against St. Gallen Keystone

FC Zurich cannot end its poor run of the last week. It conceded a 2-0 home defeat against FC St. Gallen and is now only in sixth place.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Zurich's reaction to the disappointing results of recent weeks failed to materialize. Ricardo Moniz's team delivered a performance against St. Gallen that did not deserve any points. After the break, Zurich showed some improvement compared to the first half, but scoring chances were few and far between. St. Gallen keeper Lawrence Ati Zigi was on hand to make saves in the 51st and 68th minutes to preserve the 1:0 lead that Felix Mambimbi had opened up in the 33rd minute.

Mambimbi, in his 100th Super League game, finished off an attack via Christian Witzig and Kevin Csoboth that was so successful thanks in part to Zurich's weak defensive work. Chadrac Akolo profited from a mistake by FCZ keeper Yanick Brecher to make it 2-0 in the 88th minute. For last season's top scorer, it was his fifth goal in the current Super League, his first since the beginning of November.

The two teams are now only separated by two points in the table. St. Gallen close out the year on Thursday in the Conference League at Heidenheim.

Telegram:

Zurich - St.Gallen 0:2 (0:1)

15'198 spectators. - SR Schärer. - Goals: 33rd Mambimbi (Witzig) 0:1. 88th Akolo (Quintillà) 0:2.

Zurich: Brecher; Gómez, Katic, Kryeziu, Kamberi (81. Tosic); Tsawa, Mathew (86. Sabobo); Markelo, Marchesano (81. Okita), Chouiar (60. Emmanuel); Perea.

St.Gallen: Zigi; Vandermersch, Ambrosius, Stanic (46. Vallci), Okoroji (81. Diaby); Quintillà, Toma; Faber, Witzig, Csoboth (85. Ruiz); Mambimbi (88. Akolo).

Remarks: Cautions: 3rd Stanic, 11th Chouiar, 50th Okoroji, 68th Kamberi, 90th Ruiz.