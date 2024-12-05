  1. Residential Customers
Swiss Cup FCZ - YB as affiche of the Cup quarter-finals

SDA

5.12.2024 - 23:20

YB celebrated on Wednesday after the round of 16 in Schaffhausen, next stop in the Cup is the Letzigrund in Zurich
Keystone

In the quarter-finals of the Swiss Cup, there will only be one match between clubs from the Super League. FC Zurich will host Young Boys at the end of February.

05.12.2024, 23:20

05.12.2024, 23:23

In the other quarter-finals, the roles are more or less clear-cut. Biel, the Promotion League leaders, will play Lugano at home, Bellinzona will be looking to follow St. Gallen's lead by knocking out Lausanne-Sport in their own stadium, and Etoile Carouge will host FC Basel.

The quarter-finals will take place on February 25, 26 and 27.

SDA

