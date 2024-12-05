YB celebrated on Wednesday after the round of 16 in Schaffhausen, next stop in the Cup is the Letzigrund in Zurich Keystone

In the quarter-finals of the Swiss Cup, there will only be one match between clubs from the Super League. FC Zurich will host Young Boys at the end of February.

SDA

In the other quarter-finals, the roles are more or less clear-cut. Biel, the Promotion League leaders, will play Lugano at home, Bellinzona will be looking to follow St. Gallen's lead by knocking out Lausanne-Sport in their own stadium, and Etoile Carouge will host FC Basel.

The quarter-finals will take place on February 25, 26 and 27.

SDA