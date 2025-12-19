  1. Residential Customers
Trial/Court Federal Court confirms judgment against ex-Fifa official Valcke

SDA

19.12.2025 - 12:01

Frenchman Jérôme Valcke was Secretary General of the Fifa World Football Association from mid-2007 to early 2016. (archive image)
Frenchman Jérôme Valcke was Secretary General of the Fifa World Football Association from mid-2007 to early 2016. (archive image)
Keystone

The conviction of Jérôme Valcke to a conditional prison sentence of eleven months in a case concerning FIFA TV rights is final. The Federal Supreme Court has confirmed the conviction against the former FIFA Secretary General for passive bribery and forgery.

Keystone-SDA

19.12.2025, 12:01

19.12.2025, 13:37

In a ruling published on Friday, the Federal Supreme Court dismissed the appeals lodged by Valcke and a Greek businessman against their conviction by the Appeals Chamber of the Federal Criminal Court. In June 2022, this instance had imposed an eleven-month prison sentence and a fine, both conditional, on Valcke for passive bribery and forgery of documents.

The second defendant had been sentenced to ten months' suspended imprisonment for active bribery. The president of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who was on trial in his capacity as director of a media group, was acquitted of the charge of aggravated mismanagement.

