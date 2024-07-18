  1. Residential Customers
National team FIFA World Ranking: Switzerland back in the top 15

SDA

18.7.2024 - 11:15

Thumbs up: After the successful European Championship, Murat Yakin's team climbs four places in the FIFA rankings and is now ranked 15th.
Keystone

Switzerland are back in the top 15 in the FIFA world rankings after reaching the quarter-finals of the European Championship, with Murat Yakin's team climbing four places to finish behind Morocco.

18.7.2024 - 11:15

Switzerland, now in 15th place, have overtaken the USA, Mexico, Japan and Senegal in the rankings thanks to their two wins against Hungary and Italy and their draw against the hosts at the finals in Germany. Germany has gained three places and is now ranked 13th.

Argentina remain at the top of the rankings. The world champions and Copa America winners are followed by France and now Spain. The European champions climbed five places as a result of winning the title. Directly behind the Iberians are European Championship finalists England. The British overtook record world champions Brazil, who disappointed at the Copa America.

Denmark (21st) and Serbia (32nd), Switzerland's group opponents in the Nations League alongside Spain, saw no changes in the rankings.

SDA

