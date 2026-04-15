Nobody will be stepping into these shoes again: FC Basel published photos on Wednesday showing the consequences of last week's fire. Keystone

The fire on Friday in Basel's St. Jakob-Park stadium broke out in the sauna area. FC Basel assumes that it will not be able to use the entire catacombs until the end of the season, as it announced on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to fire specialists and insurers, the fire caused a total loss in Wing A. This is where the checkrooms, wet rooms, material storage and wellness area are located.

The fire was limited to the sauna and adjoining areas and did not cause any direct fire damage in the FCB checkroom. However, the partly toxic soot caused irreparable damage there, according to the FCB communiqué.

Wing B, where the guest and referee cabins are located, is also severely affected by soot and smoke particles. There is still hope that at least parts of the area can be preserved, the FCB added.

First possible temporary solutions found

The fire alarm system, the fire doors, the ventilation flaps and the rapid response of the emergency services prevented the complete destruction of the catacomb wing. FCB's top priority is now to ensure that the club can play the next three home games of the current season. The club has already found the first possible temporary solutions.

The fire broke out on Friday evening at around 9.15 pm. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation. FC Basel postponed Saturday's away match against Thun because no operational match and medical equipment was available.