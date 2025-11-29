Winterthur coach Patrick Rahmen can breathe a sigh of relief Keystone

Winterthur wins 3:1 in Luzern and celebrates its first away win of the season in the Super League. Coach Patrick Rahmen's team is still five points behind penultimate-placed Grasshoppers.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Winterthur had lost their previous four games away from home with a goal difference of 0:15, but now the Zurich side scored three times. After a 1-1 draw at the break, Adrian Hunziker (63') and Elias Maluvunu (69') fired the visitors to victory in the second half. The latter scored one minute after coming on as a substitute. The 1:2 was preceded by an unfortunate action by Bung Freimann, the 1:3 by Severin Ottiger.

Pajtim Kasami made it 1:0 for Winterthur in the 39th minute with a magnificent free kick. The previously unattached 33-year-old, U17 World Champion with Switzerland in 2009, joined the Zurich side at the end of September. Lucas Silva Ferreira was responsible for Lucerne's 1:1 in the 45th minute with a header.

It was the Central Swiss side's first home defeat against Winterthur since their return to the top flight in 2022. They had previously won four in a row at home against the Zurich side, scoring three goals on each occasion. This time, however, their efficiency left a lot to be desired - the Central Swiss side recorded no fewer than 26 shots on target. As a result, the FCL remain without a win in front of a home crowd in the current championship.

Telegram:

Luzern - Winterthur 1:3 (1:1)

9348 spectators. - SR Cibelli. - Goals: 39. Kasami 0:1. 45. Lucas Ferreira (Karweina) 1:1. 63. Hunziker 1:2. 69. Maluvunu 1:3.

Lucerne: Loretz; Ottiger, Knezevic, Freimann, Bajrami (64. Wyss); Owusu, Fernandes; Kabwit (46. Spadanuda), Lucas Ferreira (80. Vasovic), Di Giusto; Karweina (64. Grbic).

Winterthur: Kapino; Rohner (75. Sidler), Arnold, Durrer, Diaby; Jankewitz, Zuffi; Golliard (68. Dansoko), Kasami (68. Maluvunu), Schneider (85. Stéphane Cueni); Hunziker (85. Beyer).

Remarks: Cautions: 36 Golliard, 38 Owusu, 49 Rohner, 67 Grbic, 89 Jankewitz.