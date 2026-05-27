Jean-Philippe Mateta (left) provides English happiness in Leipzig with his decisive goal in the 51st minute Keystone

Crystal Palace win their first international title. The 2025 FA Cup and English Super Cup winners beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the Conference League final in Leipzig.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The English side's first goal of note was immediately the decisive action in the long, tough game between the 15th-placed team in the Premier League and the 9th-placed team in the Spanish championship, both of whom were aiming for their first international title. Jean-Philippe Mateta was on hand in the 51st minute to tap home a rebound when Vallecano goalkeeper Augusto Batalla made an inadequate save from Adam Wharton's powerful long-range shot. The almost 40,000 spectators in the Leipzig stadium did not see any further goals.

For Oliver Glasner, it was the happy ending he had hoped for. The departure of the 51-year-old Austrian, who won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022 and led Crystal Palace to the FA Cup in his first two years in charge, had been a foregone conclusion for some time.

The triumph of the Premier League club from London was well deserved. For too long, Rayo Vallecano focused on a stable defense and acted passively. Only the goal they conceded forced them to adopt a more offensive style of play. However, they were not really dangerous.

On the contrary, Crystal Palace, for whom former Lausanne player Evann Guessand came on as a substitute in the closing stages, could have scored a second goal soon after. Among other things, a free kick from Yeremi Pino bounced back in front via the double post (56').

Crystal Palace are the third English winners in the fifth year of the competition. Chelsea triumphed last year and West Ham in 2023. For Crystal Palace, it is the first international title in the club's 121-year history.

Telegram:

Crystal Palace - Rayo Vallecano 1:0 (0:0)

Leipzig. - 39'176 spectators. - SR Mariani (ITA). - Goal: 51st Mateta 1:0.

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Riad, Lacroix, Canvot; Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta (76. Larsen), Pino (80. Guessand).

Rayo Vallecano: Batalla; Ratiu, Ciss, Lejeune, Chavarria; Lopez (63rd Diaz), Valentin (62nd Mendy); De Frutos (70th Camello), Palazon (77th Akhomach), Garcia (70th Pacha); Alemão.

Comments: Cautions: 20th Ciss, 23rd Palazon, 42nd Wharton, 48th Lopez, 62nd Garcia, 74th Pino, 82nd Riad, 85th Mendy, 92nd Pacha.