Ardon Jashari celebrates resounding victory and goal debut Keystone

Ardon Jashari scores his first goal in Belgium.

SDA

The midfielder, who joined FC Brugge from Lucerne this season, scored in the 57th minute to make it 6-0 in a 7-0 home win against St. Truiden.

FC Brugge are in 2nd place in the Belgian championship after 15 rounds.

