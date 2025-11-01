Winterthur's Théo Golliard (left) shines against Servette with two goals Keystone

FC Winterthur celebrates its first win in the 12th round. Thanks in part to two goals from Théo Golliard, coach Patrick Rahmen's team won 4-2 against Servette.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Golliard was back in Winterthur's starting line-up for the first time since round 6. And the 23-year-old proved his versatility shortly after the break. In the 52nd minute, he scored with his left foot, and two minutes later he doubled his tally with his right. The attacking player thus turned the game around, in which the visitors had had more of the play beforehand.

Grenat, who were aiming for their third win in a row at the Schützenwiese, were rewarded for their hard work in the 40th minute. Once again, it was Florian Ayé who put Geneva on course. The 28-year-old striker is on a high: he took a confident shot from the edge of the penalty area and saw the ball fly into the corner of the goal. However, his sixth goal of the season did not bring Geneva the success they had hoped for.

After Golliard's brace - his first goals in the Super League - Randy Schneider made it 3:1 in the 69th minute. Servette managed to pull one back in the final spurt before substitute Elias Maluvunu scored the final goal.

Patrick Rahmen thus celebrated his first win in his third game as coach of FC Winterthur. Under him, the team has already trebled its haul of two points from the first nine rounds.

Telegram

Winterthur - Servette 4:2 (0:1)

7200 spectators. - SR Dudic. - Goals: 40. Ayé (Baron) 0:1. 52. Golliard (Dansoko) 1:1. 54. Golliard (Jankewitz) 2:1. 69. Schneider (Jankewitz) 3:1. 91. Douline (Njoh) 3:2. 93. Maluvunu (Beyer) 4:2.

Winterthur: Kapino; Sidler, Martins, Durrer, Diaby (88. Ulrich); Jankewitz, Zuffi; Dansoko (81. Momoh), Golliard (73. Beyer), Schneider (81. Maluvunu); Hunziker (73. Kasami).

Servette: Mall; Magnin (59. Antunes), Rouiller (46. Severin), Bronn, Mazikou; Baron (60. Douline); Stevanovic, Cognat (88. Guillemenot), Morandi (72. Mráz), Njoh; Ayé.

Cautions: 31 Magnin, 66 Morandi, 93 Maluvunu.