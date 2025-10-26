Florian Ayé celebrates the 2:1 with Loun Srdanovic Keystone

Servette secure a 2-1 home win against Lugano thanks to Florian Ayé. The French striker scored the winner in the 82nd minute.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Ayé, a former youth international who joined from Auxerre in the summer, scored his second brace for Geneva. The 28-year-old had already scored twice in the 4-0 win against Winterthur at the end of September. Since then, not only Ayé has been waiting for goals, but also Servette for points.

The fact that it turned out to be three points on Sunday could not have been expected in the course of the uneventful second half. It was thanks to an attack by Miroslav Stevanovic, Loun Srdanovic and Ayé that Geneva celebrated a victory after two recent defeats.

Lugano's winning streak came to an end after three successes in a row, although they were not the worse team. The Ticino side responded to Ayé's first goal with a superb free-kick from Anto Grgic (37'). The midfielder, known for his accuracy from the penalty spot, hit the ball perfectly past the wall from 18 meters. Servette goalkeeper Joël Mall was powerless.

Telegram:

Servette - Lugano 2:1 (1:1)

7069 spectators. - SR Cibelli. - Goals: 11. Ayé (Njoh) 1:0. 37. Grgic 1:1. 82. Ayé (Srdanovic) 2:1.

Servette: Mall; Mazikou, Rouiller, Bronn, Njoh (74. Srdanovic); Stevanovic, Fomba (90. Baron), Cognat, Antunes (74. Morandi); Mráz (46. Douline), Ayé (87. Atangana).

Lugano: Von Ballmoos; Zanotti, Papadopoulos, Mai, Alioski (21. Martim Marques); Bislimi, Grgic (87. Cassano); Cimignani (87. Duville-Parsemain), Daniel Dos Santos (59. Mahmoud), Mahou; Behrens (59. Koutsias).

Remarks: Cautions: 20th Alioski, 35th Rouiller, 69th Douline, 75th Bislimi, 93rd Srdanovic.