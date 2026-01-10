FC Lutry in the canton of Vaud is mourning the loss of seven young club members following the fire in Crans-Montana VS. Keystone

Flowers and messages were placed at the FC Lutry stadium on Saturday in honor of the club members who died in the fire at Crans-Montana VS. The Vaudois football club mourns the loss of seven young members.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Last Friday, the Swiss Football Association (SFA) announced that a total of nine young Swiss footballers from three regional clubs in western Switzerland had died in the devastating fire on New Year's Eve. Several other players were also injured in the fire at the "Le Constellation" bar.

Seven of the nine players who died were members of FC Lutry. The young people were "part of our family", the club wrote on its website.