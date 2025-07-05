Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk (left) carried a flower arrangement with Diogo Jota's shirt number 20. Keystone

Family and friends attend the funeral service for the international footballer and his brother in the church in Diogo Jota's home town. Companions such as Virgil van Dijk also mourn in Gondomar.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk carried a bouquet of flowers with Diogo Jota's shirt number 20, while national team colleague Ruben Neves flew in directly from the Club World Cup in the USA: Family and close friends of Liverpool FC's Portuguese international footballer Diogo Jota, who died in an accident, and his brother André da Silva paid their respects at an emotional funeral service.

In the small church in their home town of Gondomar near Porto, there was only room for a few mourners from the inner circle. Many more people waited in silent prayer and mourning in the square in front of the church. At the end of the funeral service, the two simple wooden coffins were carried out of the church to the sound of bells.

Priests led the funeral procession to the cemetery right next to the church. Diogo Jota's wife Rute Cardoso could also be seen in pictures. A large crowd was already waiting at the cemetery to attend the funeral at a distance.

Friend Neves flew from the Club World Cup to the funeral service

Many of Diogo Jota's teammates had also traveled to the funeral service: Liverpool stars van Dijk, Andy Robertson and coach Arne Slot were joined by Diogo Jota's friend and national team colleague Neves, among many others. The Portuguese had played for Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup the previous evening and wept for his deceased friend during a minute's silence.

The leaders of the Portuguese state, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and head of government Luís Montenegro, as well as friends, neighbors, athletes and fans had already paid their last respects to the brothers the day before at the traditional wake. The atmosphere during the wake, which lasted well into the night, was traditionally quiet, with visitors condoling the relatives and some praying together.

Diogo Jota had recently got married

The 28-year-old Diogo Jota, whose real name was Diogo José Teixeira da Silva, was killed in a car accident in north-western Spain on Thursday night along with his brother André da Silva (25). The accident was probably caused by a burst tire. The car left the road, broke through a crash barrier and burst into flames.

The football world reacted with shock to the news of the death. Jota had just married his long-term girlfriend Rute Cardoso, with whom he had three children. The two had been a couple since their school days.