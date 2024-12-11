  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

World Cup World Cup 2030 in six countries, 2034 in Saudi Arabia

SDA

11.12.2024 - 16:54

As expected, the 2030 World Cup will be held in six different countries and the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia
As expected, the 2030 World Cup will be held in six different countries and the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia
Keystone

Spain, Portugal and Morocco have been awarded the 2030 World Cup and Saudi Arabia the 2034 tournament at FIFA's online congress. The two bids were unrivaled.

11.12.2024, 16:54

11.12.2024, 17:11

Rarely has a World Cup award been less eagerly awaited. With only one candidate dossier per tournament, FIFA's 211 member associations had no real choice. President Gianni Infantino had planned this in advance. FIFA thus constructed a "mega World Cup" in 2030 with opening matches in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay. An additional bid from South America was thus bypassed.

With Europe, Africa and South America being considered in 2030 and North America playing in 2026, the way was clear for Saudi Arabia in 2034. The only serious contender, Australia, decided not to bid at the end of October last year - after a short lead time.

Following the double award to Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, FIFA had actually ruled out such procedures through reforms. Now, a change to the statutes meant that not only were two tournaments awarded on the same day, but the awards were even voted on together - in an online congress, no less. Any discussions and criticism were thus nipped in the bud, and you could only vote yes or no to the whole package, not to the individual tournaments.

Prior to the event, organizations such as Amnesty, Human Rights Watch and ALQST had drawn attention to the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia. The country is "even more repressive" than Qatar, according to an assessment by Amnesty. The tournament puts human lives at risk, warned human rights organizations, fan groups and trade unions in a joint statement. Like Qatar, the kingdom is accused of "sportswashing": Using sport with a positive connotation to whitewash violations of human rights, for example, and polish up its own image.

The Swiss Football Association was not immune to the discussions. Nevertheless, SFA Central President Dominique Blanc declared on Tuesday that he would approve the awards. A "far-reaching human rights strategy" added to the dossier convinced the association. Demands for independent control and appeal bodies, in addition to the International Workers' Organization, were formulated in a letter to FIFA.

More from the department

England. Guardiola no longer wants to be a club coach after Manchester City

EnglandGuardiola no longer wants to be a club coach after Manchester City

Ski Freestyle/Snowboard. Big Air Chur will not take place in 2025

Ski Freestyle/SnowboardBig Air Chur will not take place in 2025

Champions League. Real Madrid breathe a sigh of relief, Leverkusen win top match

Champions LeagueReal Madrid breathe a sigh of relief, Leverkusen win top match