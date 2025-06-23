A life for football: long-time goalkeeper Diego Benaglio becomes a new member of the supervisory board at his former club VfL Wolfsburg Keystone

As a goalkeeper, Diego Benaglio won the German championship and the cup final with VfL Wolfsburg. Now the Swiss is returning to his former club in a surprising role.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The club announced that the long-serving international goalkeeper will be a member of the controlling body from July 1.

"VfL is my club and Wolfsburg is my second home. I would like to give back something of what VfL has contributed to the most important years of my career," said Benaglio. The 41-year-old from Zurich played for the "Wolves" from 2008 to 2017 before moving to AS Monaco in the French league, where he ended his career five years ago

Sebastian Rudolph, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, is responsible for the appointment to the Supervisory Board of VfL Wolfsburg Fussball GmbH, which is heavily dominated by the parent company Volkswagen. "When I took office around a year ago, I said that we wanted to specifically strengthen the Supervisory Board with sporting expertise," said the VW Head of Communications. "It was always about finding the right person: A personality with a wealth of experience in football and a clear identification with VfL Wolfsburg. Diego Benaglio completely fulfills this profile."