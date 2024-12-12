Albian Hajdari receives congratulations from Renato Steffen after the 2-1 win Keystone

FC Lugano celebrate their fourth win in their fifth Conference League match and advance to at least the round of 16. The Ticino side won 2:1 at Legia Warsaw.

SDA

The Super League leaders showed a run of improvement against the fourth-placed team in the Polish championship, which was rewarded with three points thanks to goals from Mattia Bottani (40') and Albian Hajdari (74'). As a result, Mattia Croci-Torti's team can no longer be displaced from the top 24 of the Conference League after the penultimate match of the league phase.

The chances of a direct place in the round of 16 as one of the top eight teams are very good. In the final round, they will face Paphos, the leader of the Cypriot league, in Thun next Thursday. A win is definitely enough for the round of 16. A place in the top 16 of a European Cup would be a first in the history of FC Lugano.

Lugano only struggled in the first hour, in which Legia Warsaw showed why they had not dropped a point in their first four games. The hosts impressed in that phase with their pressing and determined attacks, one of which was converted by Japanese striker Ryoya Morishita to make it 1-0. Lugano then got into the game better and better and turned their possession into goals. First Bottani scored with his head from a corner kick by Anto Grgic. The second Ticino goal also came from a set-piece by Grgic, with Hajdari scoring on the rebound.

Legia Warsaw were unable to respond. In the final quarter of an hour, Lugano were closer to a third goal than Legia were to a second. The increasingly frustrated Poles finished the game with ten players after a yellow card.

Telegram:

Legia Warsaw - Lugano 1:2 (1:1)

30,000 spectators. - SR Martinez Munuera (ESP). - Goals: 11. Morishita 1:0. 40. Bottani 1:1. 74. Hajdari 1:2.

Lugano: Saipi; Zanotti, Papadopoulos, Hajdari, Valenzuela; Grgic, Mahmoud (78. Doumbia); Steffen, Bislimi (88. Mai), Mahou (65. Przybylko); Bottani (78. Cimignani).

Legia Warsaw: Kobylak; Wszolek, Pankov, Kapuadi, Kun; Kapustka, Celhaka (72. Sergio Barcia), Morishita; Chodyna (82. Pekhart), Gual, Luquinhas.

Remarks: Lugano without Aliseda (injured). 92nd yellow-red card against Pankov. Cautions: 23rd Bislimi. 29th Wszolek. 84th Kapustka. 91st Pankov. 92nd Gual. 94th Luquinhas.