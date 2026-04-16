Johan Manzambi (right) celebrates with double goal scorer Yuito Suzuki (center) Keystone

Freiburg have reached the semi-finals of a European competition for the first time. The Bundesliga club also won the second leg of their Europa League tie against Celta Vigo without any discussion, this time 3:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Igor Matanovic and twice Yuito Suzuki scored the goals for the big-playing and ruthless Breisgau side, who took the tension out of the game early on with a double strike in the 33rd and 39th minutes. The team with Swiss players Johan Manzambi and Bruno Ogbus had already taken a two-goal lead into the break at 3-0 in the first leg.

Little was missing and Manzambi would have made it 3-0 in Galicia on Thursday. The Swiss all-rounder powered his way into the penalty area down the right in the 51st minute and beat Vigo goalkeeper Ionut Radu with a hook. However, his shot from close range was blocked, allowing Suzuki to add the second goal. Ogbus came on for Manzambi after 70 minutes.

Freiburg's opponents in the first European Cup semi-final in the club's history will be the winner of the match between Betis Sevilla (with Ricardo Rodriguez) and Braga (first leg 1:1) on April 30 and May 7. There could also be a Swiss duel in the second semi-final: Dan Ndoye's Nottingham go into the second leg at home to Porto with a 1-1 draw, while Bologna, with Remo Freuler and Simon Sohm, face Aston Villa with a 3-1 deficit.