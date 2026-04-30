Freiburg's Igor Matanovic (in the foreground) and Johan Manzambi are annoyed about the last-minute defeat in Braga Keystone

SC Freiburg with Johan Manzambi concede a narrow defeat in Braga in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final. The Portuguese scored in the 92nd minute to win 2:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Freiburg were able to respond quickly to the early 0:1 in the 8th minute by the young Turkish midfielder Demir Ege Tiknaz shortly after the end of the opening quarter of an hour. Vincenzo Grifo scored after two Portuguese defenders had allowed a Freiburg counter-attack through a misunderstanding.

It was then thanks in part to goalkeeper Noah Atubolu that the draw lasted into stoppage time. The 23-year-old saved a penalty from Rodrigo Zalazar in stoppage time of the first half. Atubolu was powerless against Ivorian Mario Dorgeles' 2:1.

Of the three Swiss players in the Freiburg squad, only Manzambi made an appearance. Bruno Ogbus and 18-year-old Rouven Tarnutzer remained on the substitutes' bench.

In the second, all-English semi-final, Nottingham Forest beat Aston Villa 1-0 at home without the injured Dan Ndoye.

In the Conference League, English Cup winners Crystal Palace took a big step towards the final. The Londoners won their away match against Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk 3:1 in Krakow, Poland, with Ismaila Sarr scoring the fastest goal in the competition's history for the English side after 21 seconds. In the second semi-final, Rayo Vallecano gained a 1-0 advantage at home against Strasbourg.