Set to score goals for the Grasshoppers in future: former Schalke player Bryan Lasme (left) Keystone

The relegation-threatened record champions GC have brought in reinforcements for their offense.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Grasshoppers have signed 26-year-old Frenchman Bryan Lasme for the second half of the season. The Super League runners-up have announced that the 1.94 m tall striker has joined on loan until the summer from Bundesliga 2 side Schalke 04.